Maryam Booth reacts to her leaked nude video, vows to sue former lover

Famous Kannywood actress, Maryam Booth, has reacted to her leaked nude video which made her trend on social media, especially Twitter days ago.

In the two seconds leaked video, the 26 years old celebrity was recorded while naked by her estranged boyfriend.

In her reaction posted on her Instagram page late Saturday night, Maryam confirmed that one Ibrahim Ahmad Rufai, popularly known as Deezell, who allegedly leaked the video was her Ex-lover.

She added that same former boyfriend had severally threatened to blackmail her by leaking her nude video if she didn’t give him an undisclosed amount of money.

While confirming that the leaked video was three-year-old, she said, “it is true that Deezell was my Ex who then sneakily recorded me while I was changing.”



She, however, vowed to sue “whoever is responsible for leaking it”.

Her post reads: “I am aware of the current trends and media outrage regarding the unfortunate leaked video, purported to be me, released via number of social media platforms, and viewed by thousands of people so far.

“Initially, I wanted to keep mute until security agencies concluded their forensic research and investigation.

“The recent statement from someone in person of Ibrahim Ahmad Rufai, popularly known as Deezell, leaves me with no choice but to break the silence.

“As a woman, actress and role model, I will not let this matter to be swept under carpet.

“For the record, I want to categorically state that this same man (Ibrahim Ahmad Rufai) has been, in multiple occasions threatened to leaked my video if i didn’t give him money.

“As a woman, actress and role model to millions, I have been trying to protect my dignity through possible means but without my knowledge, the three-year-old video was leaked.

“In a situation like this, one needs to be very observant before any pronouncement, but it is true that Deezell was my Ex who then sneakily recorded me while I was changing.

“I am already in touch with associates for consultation, which may require taking legal actions against whoever is responsible for leaking it.

“I want to appreciate my family, friends and particularly my fans for their compassion, sympathy and concern in this trying time. Thank you all.”

