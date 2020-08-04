  1. Home
Man, 38, rapes 3-year-old baby in Bauchi

By Hassan Ibrahim, Bauchi 

Bauchi State Police Command has arrested 38-years-old Adeshina Abdulazizi for raping a 3-year-old baby (name withed) in Igbo quarters of Bauchi metropolis.

A statement signed by the Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakili said, “On 02/08/2020, the suspect lured the victim into his room situated at Igbo Quarters Bauchi and forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her and he was arrested immediately.”

The statement explained that shortly after, the suspect confessed to the crime and stated that he had raped not less than four minors.

There has been outrage recently over the surge in the cases of rape around the country and state assemblies have started processes for review of penalties against suspected rapist with a view to stem the tides of the pandemic in the country.

