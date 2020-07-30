20-year down syndrome patient raped in Ogun

ADVERTISEMENT

Operatives of Ogun Police Command have arrested a 24-year-old man Godwin Akpan for allegedly raping a 20-year-old Down syndrome patient (name withheld).

The suspect, who resides at No. 5 Cele Avenue Sango Ota in Ado Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State was arrested following a complaint by the sister of the victim who reported at Sango divisional police headquarters.

The complainant told the police that the victim was asked to close the gate of their house at about 6 pm on Tuesday, but the suspect, who is a neighbour allegedly dragged her to a room where he “forcefully had sex with her.”

A statement by the Command’s Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi yesterday said following receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Sango Ota, Godwin Idehai quickly detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, he confessed committing the crime but claimed not to know what came over him that made him do it. The victim has been taken to the general hospital for medical treatment and report,” the statement said.

Oyeyemi said the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward A. Ajogun has ordered the transfer of the suspect to Anti- human trafficking and child labor unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App