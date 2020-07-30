  1. Home
  3. Police ban prayers at Eid grounds in Plateau
Police ban prayers at Eid grounds in Plateau

By Ado Abubakar Musa, Jos 
Police logo

The Plateau State Police Command, yesterday, said there will be no prayers on all Eid grounds during 2020 Eid el-Kabir.

A release signed by the spokesperson of the command, ASP Ubah Gabriel, indicated that the decision was taken following a meeting of all security chiefs, religious leaders, and stakeholders in the state.

ASP Gabriel said prayers could be observed at area/ward mosques with not more than 50 worshippers in line with the state government’s directive on COVID-19 protocol, adding that social distancing and use of hand sanitisers and the wearing of face mask must be observed during the prayers.

The command, however, said to ensure a crime-free Sallah celebration across the state, it would deploy a total of 2,096 personnel to different locations.

 

