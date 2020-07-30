Police ban prayers at Eid grounds in Plateau

ADVERTISEMENT

The Plateau State Police Command, yesterday, said there will be no prayers on all Eid grounds during 2020 Eid el-Kabir.

A release signed by the spokesperson of the command, ASP Ubah Gabriel, indicated that the decision was taken following a meeting of all security chiefs, religious leaders, and stakeholders in the state.

ASP Gabriel said prayers could be observed at area/ward mosques with not more than 50 worshippers in line with the state government’s directive on COVID-19 protocol, adding that social distancing and use of hand sanitisers and the wearing of face mask must be observed during the prayers.

The command, however, said to ensure a crime-free Sallah celebration across the state, it would deploy a total of 2,096 personnel to different locations.

