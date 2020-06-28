Makinde played politics with my husband’s death — Florence Ajimobi

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wife of the former governor of Oyo state, Florence Ajimobi on Sunday attacked the governor of the state, Engr. Seyi Makinde and his deputy, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan for playing politics with the death of her husband.

She said her husband never had any problem with the state government despite their different political affiliation, but alleged that the state government saw him as their enemy.

The state government had during the time Ajimobi was hospitalised said it extended hands of fellowship to the family of the late governor but they declined.

But the wife of the late former governor said it was a lie because she never had any conversation with the state government when her husband was ill.

Florence who spoke when the Deputy Governor led members of Nigeria Governors Forum, led by its chairman, Dr. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state to the Oluyole residence of the late Governor, urged Makinde to allow the fear of God guide him in whatever he does.

According to her, she had read many untrue stories on the pages of the newspaper since the demise of her husband.

Florence said; “my husband took ill precisely on 27th of May and he was hospitalised.

“I read on the papers that he (the governor) claimed that he called me but I didn’t pick. He didn’t call me. Even if he had called me, I never had his number. He should have sent text messages for record purposes.

“The governor of Oyo state never called me. He never signed a condolence message. Never called even when my husband was on sick bed for one month. What politics are you playing, please?

“Life is short. I am a Christian and my husband was a Muslim. We should allow fear of God to guide us in whatever we do. Ajimobi is gone today, I am going to mourn and respect his wishes. That is what I am doing today. Laid him to rest peacefully. I don’t want any controversy.

“Everything I read in the papers, I just swallowed it and I let it go. Please, the press are here, we never had any rift with the governor or the state government. I never dialogue with them and I never confronted them and I never send them a word because I didn’t know it was necessary for me to send official message.

“I didn’t send a message to governor Fayemi, I didn’t send to governor Ganduje and I didn’t send to Governor Sanwolu.

“I didn’t send to anybody. It was all over the social media. They knew my husband was ill. The least anybody can do is to send me a word of encouragement at that time.”

