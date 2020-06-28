Late Oyo governor, Ajimobi, buried at Oluyole amidst tight security

ADVERTISEMENT

The remains of the late former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has been buried at his Oluyole country home at 10 am on Sunday.

The burial took place amid tight security from the Oluyole main road to the Yemoja street residence of the late former governor.

A number of sympathisers were locked out of the street leading to the residence of the late governor by security agents.

Daily Trust noticed that politicians have been trooping into his residence to sympathise with his family.

Our correspondent reports that, at about 10:30 am, a number of Islamic clerics, believed to have conducted the internment, moved out of the premises.

Officials of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, were also seen moving out of the premises few minutes later.

The Media aide to the former governor, Mr Bolaji Tunji, disclosed this on Friday that the burial of Ajimobi would strictly be a family affair in line with COVID-19 safety protocols.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, disclosed that the former Oyo State governor died of multiple organs failure following complications from COVID-19.

But our correspondent gathered that Ajimobi tested negative for the virus at the First Cardiology Hospital, Ikoyi, Lagos before he died.

He was in coma and later on life support machine for about two weeks after a surgery was carried out on him.

On Thursday June 18th, Ajimobi was rumored to have died, which the family denied until the family finally announced his death on 25th of June.

Daily Trust reports that the remains was interred during a private burial ceremony in the presence of family members and invited clerics.

The burial rites was performed by Sheikh AbdulGaniy Abubakry, the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, with the support of the renowned Islamic preacher, Sheikh Muyideen Bello and Alhaji Kunle Sanni, the Chairman, Muslim Community of Oyo State.

Among the dignitaries at the residence of the late All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain were; Sen. Teslim Folarin, Mr Sunday Dare, Minister of Youth and Sports as well as Chief Adebayo Adelabu, the APC governorship candidate in the 2019 general election.

Others were; Chief Kola Daisi, Chief Kemi Alao-Akala, wife of former Gov. Adebayo Alao-Akala; Sen. Abdulfatai Buhari, Rep. Shina Peller, Prince Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye, Olamiju Alao-Akala and some former members of the Ajimobi cabinet.

