Look out for 2020 Ramadan moon Thursday, Sultan urges Muslims

The President-General of Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has urged Muslims across the country to look out for this year’s Ramadan moon after sunset on Thursday.

This is as the Sultan enjoined all Muslims to be prayerful unto Allah, especially in the month of Ramadan, to help the world in general and leaders in particular to be able to overcome the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The Deputy Secretary-General of the council, Prof. Salisu Shehu, said this on Tuesday in a statement.

“Consequent upon the advice of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), the President-General (Sultan) enjoins the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Ramadan 1441 AH immediately after sunset on Thursday, April 23, 2020, which is equivalent to 29th Sha’aban 1441 AH.

“If the crescent is sighted by Muslims of impeccable character on the said evening, then His Eminence would declare Friday, April 24, 2020 as the first day of Ramadan 1441 AH.

“If, however, the crescent is not sighted that day, then, Saturday, April 25, 2020 automatically becomes the first of Ramadan, 1441 AH.

“The council hereby enjoins the Muslims all over the country to be on the lookout for the announcement of His Eminence, on the commencement of the 1441 AH Ramadan fast,” Shehu said.

The council prayed that Allah spare the citizens to this and many more Ramadans and give them the ability to carry out good deeds as much as possible because of the multiplicity of its virtues and the blessings of Allah in the Month.

The Sultan also directed the Muslim Ummah to practice social distancing when looking out for the crescent and specifically advised that people should look for the crescent at their residences without going out in groups.

He also listed established and traditional Islamic leaders in each locality, members of the (NMSC) who can be contacted for information and clarification as: Sheikh Dahir Bauchi: 08036121311, Sheikh Karibullah Kabara: 08035537382, Mallam Simwal Usman Jibrin: 08033140010, Sheikh Salihu Yaaqub: 07032558231, Mal. Jafar Abubakar: 08020878075, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar: 08037020607, Prof. J.M. Kaura: 08067050641, Dr. Bashir Aliyu Umar: 08036509363, and Sheikh Abdur Rasheed Mayaleke: 08035050804.

Others are; Dr. Ganiy I. Agbaje: 08028327463, Gafar M. Kuforiji: 08033545208, Prof. Usman El-Nafaty: 08062870892, Mallam Ibrahim Zubairu Salihu: 08038522693, Prof. Z. I. Oboh Oseni: 08033574431, Nurudeen Asunogie: 08033533012, Sheikh Bala Lau: 08037008805, Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir: 08065687545, Sheikh AbdurRahman Ahmad: 08023141752, Sheikh Sulaiman Gumi: 08033139153, Alhaji Yusuf Nwoha: 08030966956, Prof. Kamil K. Oloso: 08023098661, and Malam Yahaya Boyi: 08030413634 among others.

