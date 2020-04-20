COVID-19: Muslim council orders suspension of tarawih, tafsir, I’tikaf

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has ordered the suspension of the congregational tarawih (special supererogatory prayer), conduct of tafsir (exegesis of Qur’an) and I’tikaf (spiritual seclusion) across the country.

The NSCIA gave this directive with only few days to the beginning of this year’s Ramadan fasting.

This follows the rising cases of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The directive was part of the resolution of a 10-man Fatwa Committee’s emergency webhosted meeting on COVID-19.

According to the Sultan, in a release on Monday night, Jum’ah (Friday prayer), as an obligatory religious activity, which is temporarily suspended to prevent the spread of COVID-19 outweighs the performance of any meritorious religious act like congregational Tarawih and the conduct of Tafsir.

“Consequently, the council advises the Ummah (Muslims) that the congregational tarawih in the mosque and the various Majalis Tafsir (session) during the month of Ramadan of 1441 A.H be suspended.

“In the same vein, I’tikaf is suspended and those willing to engage in I’tikaf are advised to do so in their homes,” the Sultan said.

He said that scholars of Islam worldwide are unanimous that Prophet Muhammad warned against the spread of contagious diseases and urged Muslims to prevent the spread.

According to him, the closure of the two Holy Mosques in Saudi-Arabia for both congregational worship and social functions, which is applauded by Islamic Scholars throughout the world, is a pointer to its compliance to the Prophetic teachings on the subject matter.

He added: “Individual scholars and organizations are encouraged to employ available means of disseminating information such as radio, television, print, social and traditional media for the conduct of the tafsir and other da’awah (Islamic propagation) activities.”

The NSCIA had earlier ordered the suspension of Jumat and other congregational prayers in mosques, including the National Mosque.

The COVID-19 pandemic is spreading fast in Nigeria.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced more 38 cases on Monday night, driving the total number of cases in the country to 665.

Thirty-eight new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 23 in Kano

5 in Gombe

3 in Kaduna

2 in Borno

2 in Abia

1 in FCT

1 in Sokoto

1 in Ekiti As at 11:10 pm 20th April there are 665 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 188

Deaths: 22

