Lawmaker, three others die of COVID-19 in Nasarawa – Gov Sule

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Thursday confirmed that four persons have so far died of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the state.

The governor made the disclosure in Lafia at the review meeting of the state’s COVID-19 committee.

According to the governor, the state unfortunately recorded four deaths, including the member of the state assembly representing Nasarawa-West, out of the 90 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The governor also said that 705 samples were taken from the state to the Nigeria Centre of Disease Control (NCDC) for testing since the pandemic started.

“Out of the 705 samples taken, we have so far received 658 results and 90 were confirmed positive, while results of the remaining are still being awaited.

“Those receiving treatment at the various isolation centres in the state are so far responding to treatment,” Sule added.

The governor assured the people of the state that the government under his leadership would always prioritize their welfare, health and security in line with the oath of office.

He also expressed gratitude to traditional rulers, security, health personnel, journalists and other stakeholders for their efforts toward containing the virus.

Sule also thanked God for sparing the life of Joseph Masin, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state who recently regained his freedom from kidnappers.

He expressed gratitude to the security agencies for their efforts and his family and indeed the entire Christians in the state for their patience during the abduction of the CAN Chairman. (NAN)

