Three doctors infected with COVID-19 in Nasarawa

Three medical doctors have been infected with COVID-19 in Nasarawa State.

The Chairman, Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Nasarawa State branch, Dr. Bulus Peter Umaru, disclosed that the doctors contracted the virus “in the course of their work of dealing with patients.”

According to him, the doctors are now on admission at the isolation centre of the Federal Medical Centre in the state.

He said they are responding to treatment.

Dr. Bulus said that the NMA is requesting for its members and other medical personnel to observe personal and environmental hygiene and guard against contracting the disease.

He said that they should not relent in using Personal Protective Equipment as the medical profession entails providing professional medical services.

This, he said is why they should continue their services to the general public.

Dr Bulus called on Nasarawa State Government to hasten in approving and implementing the payment of hazard allowance to health workers.

