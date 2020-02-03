Lagosians lament on twitter as Okada, Keke ban bites

ADVERTISEMENT

Reactions have continued to trail the ban on the operations of commercial motorcycles riders also know as Okada as well as tricycles also known as Keke Marwa in six local government areas of Lagos state as residents took to the social media to express their displeasure with the new policy.

The State Government had last Tuesday outlawed the operation of the two means of transportation.

The enforcement of the ban started on Saturday, February 1, 2020.

And on Monday, the police said about 40 violators were arrested while about 188 motorcycles and 78 keke Marwa were impounded.

This resulted into a mass protest and at least three persons were feared killed while many sustained various degrees of injuries when suspected commercial motorcycle operators and those belonging to tricycles association took to the streets.

Lagos residents have also been expressing their displeasure with the ban on twitter with the #OkadaBan at the top of trending issues today.

Many of them are blaming the government for not providing adequate alternatives as most Lagosians had to trek long distance to get to their destinations today.

With the Lagos #OkadaBan, we appear, as usual, to have gone for the option that involved the least thought & planning from a public policy perspective. If you are introducing 65 buses & 14 new ferries from tomorrow, introduce them first and watch it work before announcing a ban. — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) February 3, 2020

Some People Said The Keke & #OkadaBan Will Reduce Traffic In Lagos.

Dear Lagosians

Abeg What Is This I Am Seeing On Third Mainland Bridge?

Go Slow? pic.twitter.com/55WiOhoaCS — Waziri BlackBoy (@Tmaiwaz) February 3, 2020

The main cause of traffic in Lagos is Danfo but your government thinks banning Okada and Napep that is saving lives is the solution. Someone who wakes up by 5am to beat traffic will have to start waking up by 3. Your government lacks human emotional intelligence #OkadaBan #Otrek — Dr PamPam | Omo Iya Ologi (@UnclePamilerin) February 3, 2020

This is what i saw around Egbeda today. O’Horse. The guys said 3200 to Ikeja. 2 passengers only #OkadaBan pic.twitter.com/XQowVTFIqV — Lola Okunrin (@lollypeezle) February 2, 2020

“I understand how street traders feel, I once sold street bread” – Seyi Makinde. “Lagos bans Okada, Tricycle riders in 15 LGs/LCDAs” – Jide Sanwo-Olu. That’s the difference btw a governor elected and a governor imposed; a manager and a leader. It’s a heart matter. #OkadaBan pic.twitter.com/9rasPvTses — 👑 Omo Iya Olobi 👑 (@jhybow_whiskey) February 2, 2020

Dear Lagos CEOs, pls understand the struggles your workers shall be going through during this #okadaban era.

Pls, increase the resumption time to 10:00am.

If you can afford a bus to lift some of ur workers at their bus-stops every morning, pls kindly do so. pic.twitter.com/jkuuTTXYg3 — Roza 🌹 (@Rozapepper) February 2, 2020

14 ferries and 65 buses for a population of 18 million? #okadaban

Let me just be quiet. In London alone there are 8,600 buses in the bus fleet, operating on 700 routes, serving 19,000 bus stops serving a population. Of 8.7 million. Eat that! — OBOGlobal (@OBOGlobal) February 2, 2020

How will people go from Berger to Ogba Ogba to Ikeja? Ikeja to Ikeja GRA? Tbvh this #OkadaBan shows that the Lagos state government is concerned about the state’s aesthetics than its citizens😂😂. Una go turn Israelites sha, trek from Egypt to Canaan — The Non-conformist Pessimist (@GabrielSholanke) February 1, 2020

I repeat, Bikes are not the problems we have in this Lagos state oooo….remove Danfo and see how sweet this Lagos will be😒#OkadaBan — BellaAa (@jimasbella) February 1, 2020

Seeing Lagosians stranded at bus-stops, people trekking to their various destinations & spend more on t-fare is enough to conclude that Sanwo-Olu is clueless.

I’m not even against the ban, but doing this without alternative provision is HEARTLESS.#OkadaBan — Kemi Ariyo (@d_problemsolver) February 1, 2020

Anyone in Maryland should please confirm what is going on. A contact landed around 11am and has been stuck in Maryland since. Heard the road is on lockdown thanks to the evil policy. #OkadaBan 🏍 😞 — SEGA L’éveilleur®🚨 (@segalink) February 3, 2020

i’m gonna take my horse to that Ogba road, imma ride till i cant no more #OkadaBan — Ayomide🙄 (@idkayor) February 3, 2020

Depriving some people of their livelihood, den tell me aw crime rate won’t Increase. It affects all #okadaBan pic.twitter.com/1xSD37KYVV — ✌Omoba_of_Benin_Land✌💯 (@EmmanuelEjere2) February 3, 2020

Has Tinubu said anything about the #OkadaBan and the pains inflicted on hapless Lagosians by his boy? In 2023, you people should ‘mumu-ishly’ go and ask him who you’re to vote for again okay? We will be here. #TinubuFreeLagos — Henry Shield (@henryshield) February 3, 2020

Moses go just dey observe Lagos from heaven and be like ”waw this brings back alot of memories”😂😂😂😂#OkadaBan — IGWE KAMSI OF LAGOS ✪ (@Igwe_of_Lagos) February 3, 2020

