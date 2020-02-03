Lagosians lament on twitter as Okada, Keke ban bites

Breaking News
By Joshua Odeyemi Published Date
File photo of Okada Riders.

Reactions have continued to trail the ban on the operations of commercial motorcycles riders also know as Okada as well as tricycles also known as Keke Marwa in six local government areas of Lagos state as residents took to the social media to express their displeasure with the new policy.

The State Government had last Tuesday outlawed the operation of the two means of transportation.

The enforcement of the ban started on Saturday, February 1, 2020.

And on Monday, the police said about 40 violators were arrested while about 188 motorcycles and 78 keke Marwa were impounded.

This resulted into a mass protest and at least three persons were feared killed while many sustained various degrees of injuries when suspected commercial motorcycle operators and those belonging to tricycles association took to the streets.

Lagos residents have also been expressing their displeasure with the ban on twitter with the #OkadaBan at the top of trending issues today.

Many of them are blaming the government for not providing adequate alternatives as most Lagosians had to trek long distance to get to their destinations today.

