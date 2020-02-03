3 killed, many injured as protesters battle police over Okada ban in Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT

At least three persons were feared killed while many sustained various degrees of injuries when suspected commercial motorcycle operators and those belonging to tricycles association took to the streets on Monday morning to protest the ban on their activities in so parts of Lagos state.

The State Government had last Tuesday outlawed the operations of commercial motorcycles riders also know as Okada as well as tricycle operators also known as Keke Marwa in six local government areas of the state.

The enforcement of the ban started on Saturday, February 1, 2020. The police said about 40 violators were arrested while about 188 motorcycles and 78 keke Marwa were impounded.

Following the arrest and the subsequent seizure, members of the okada and Keke and different transport associations, and urchins took to the streets of the state to protest the move.

The protesters set fire on unused tyres at Ijora Olapa and Ijora 7up area blocking motorist access to the roads.

Breaking News: serious fight and shooting at ijora olopa… Police exchanging bullet with okada and keke riders. @jidesanwoolu LUNKHEADED GOVT RULING US!#OkadaBan pic.twitter.com/GA5at3Vnej — TheRealBeliever🇳🇬🔱 (@Believer01234) February 3, 2020

The protest caused palpable tension at Ijora, a suburb of Lagos as policemen and motorcyclists battle themselves.

An eyewitness said three persons were feared dead and that vehicles and property were being torched.

Ijora is in Apapa Local Government, one of the LGAs where the state government banned operations of commercial motorcycles and tricycles.

The ban came into effect on Saturday.

