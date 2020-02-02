Okada ban takes effect in Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT

Trailer loads head to North

Trailer loads of motorcycles were yesterday transported out of Lagos State as the government launched fresh enforcement of the state’s traffic law which restricts Okada and Keke on major highways.

The ban on motorcycles and tricycles took effect in Lagos yesterday in 15 local governments and many highways and bridges as announced last week by the state government.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho, said the ban was to protect the lives and property of Lagosians against “the menace of Okada and Keke”.

Motorcycles belonging to popular ride firms including Gokada, Max.ng, Opay were also included in the ban. Their riders had protested in Lagos on Friday using the hashtag, #RegulateNotBan to pressure the government to rescind the decision. The government refused to shift ground.

Daily Trust on Sunday observed that major roads and highways in Lagos were free of tricycles and motorcycles as enforcement of the ban commenced yesterday.

But as the ban took effect, many trailer loads of motorcycles belonging to riders who hailed from the northern part of the country were driven out of the state. They were accompanied by their owners who hailed from states like Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, Pleateau, among others.

No fewer than seven trailers loaded with motorcycles were sighted by our correspondent along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway leaving Lagos.

