  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Lagos to open new isolation centres
ADVERTISEMENT

Lagos to open new isolation centres

By Risikat Ramoni, Lagos 
Lagos state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi

The Lagos State government has disclosed that two new isolation facilities in Yaba and Ikeja would be completed and opened next week for the management of COVID-19 patients in the state.

Despite the increasing number of patients, the Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, said at a press briefing yesterday that the state was not overwhelmed by the outbreak as only 70 percent of the capacity of existing isolation centers was in use.

He however said the state would decentralize care in the communities in the next two to three weeks to allow only severe cases at the isolation centres, while asymptomatic and mild cases would be managed at home and moderate cases would be referred to the community care centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.