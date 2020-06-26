  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Lagos reveals cause of Ajimobi’s death
ADVERTISEMENT

Lagos reveals cause of Ajimobi’s death

By Risikat Ramoni, Lagos 
Lagos state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi

Lagos State Government has revealed the cause of the death of immediate past Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

Ajimobi died on Thursday in Lagos at the age of 70.

According to the Lagos state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, the former Governor of Oyo state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi died of multiple organs failure following complications from COVID-19.

Prof. Abayomi stated this in the early hours of Friday via his twitter account.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

“We regret the death of immediate past Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajumobi who passed on today, June 25, 2020 at First Cardiologist Consultant; a private #COVID19 approved care facility in Lagos State.

“The former Governor died from multiple organs failure following complications from #COVID19 infection”

Daily Trust reports that the former Oyo state governor died on Thursday and will be buried on Friday.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.