Lagos reveals cause of Ajimobi’s death

Lagos State Government has revealed the cause of the death of immediate past Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

Ajimobi died on Thursday in Lagos at the age of 70.

According to the Lagos state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, the former Governor of Oyo state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi died of multiple organs failure following complications from COVID-19.

Prof. Abayomi stated this in the early hours of Friday via his twitter account.

“We regret the death of immediate past Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajumobi who passed on today, June 25, 2020 at First Cardiologist Consultant; a private #COVID19 approved care facility in Lagos State.

“The former Governor died from multiple organs failure following complications from #COVID19 infection”

complications from #COVID19 infection. On behalf of #COVID19Lagos Incident Commander @jidesanwoolu and the entire #COVID19Lagos response team, we convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the former Governor and the people of Oyo state. May his soul rest in peace — Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) June 26, 2020

Daily Trust reports that the former Oyo state governor died on Thursday and will be buried on Friday.

