Kogi Elections: Senatorial candidates step down for Smart Adeyemi, endorse Bello

Coalition of Kogi West Senatorial candidates for the rerun election have stepped down their ambitions and endorsed Governor Yahaya Bello, his running mate, Chief Edward David Onoja and Senator Smart Adeyemi for the Governorship and Senatorial rerun elections respectively, scheduled to hold on November 16.

The candidates, who made this known to newsmen on Tuesday at a joint press conference held in Lokoja alongside their LGA Campaign Coordinators, said their decision to step down was informed by “current political exigencies” in the state.

Amongst the candidates represented at the press conference were; Olabode Adeyemi of African Democratic Congress, Princess Roseline Ibitoye of Accord Party, Chief Samuel Atteh of PPA, Olasunkanmi Aina Olayinka of CAP, Noah John Abiodun of PPN, Olasunkanmi Aina of PT and others.

Speaking on behalf of the candidates, Adeyemi Olabode John said they had weighed the factors that will inform voting on the 16th of November and took a decision they consider will be best for the state.

According to him, “as important stakeholders to the November 16th Gubernatorial election and Senatorial election, we have reviewed the obvious realities, appraised the political journey of the past and have resolved collectively, to defer our ambitions till future election year and support the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the November 16th Gubernatorial and Senatorial election.

“By this decision, we have instructed our agents in all the polling units, canvassers and coordinators across board to campaign, work, mobilize and vote for all the APC Candidates for the November 16th election”, he said.

Earlier in the day, the candidates held meetings with the Deputy Governor of the state, Edward Onoja; Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Prince Mathew Kolawola; Director General Smart Adeyemi Campaign, Hon Fancy Jimoh and several others.

Onoja described the endorsement as a reflection of the thinking of the new direction government of Governor Yahaya Bello, adding that the re-election of Governor Yahaya Bello was the best way to unite Kogi People against divisive tendency that have held the state bound.

