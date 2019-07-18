Kogi guber: I’m not afraid of power brokers — Saraha

ADVERTISEMENT

A famous estate developer, Alhaji Kabiru Saraha, an aspirant for the November 16 governorship election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said he is not afraid of power brokers in the state.

Saraha who obtained his expression of interest and nomination forms yesterday at the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja, pledged to turn the fortunes of the state for the better if given the mandate.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, Kogi deserves a fresh start, away from the “sad realities of the past four years” which he said has left the people groaning in pain and penury under the administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have gone round the state to sell our vision to our people and they are behind our aspiration to make Kogi better. We have the mineral resources and human capital to take the state to new heights.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our plans are robust and they centre on human capacity building, agricultural revolution, tourism, job creation and poverty alleviation,” he said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App