Killings: Youths stage another protest in Katsina

Hundred of youths under a group, Collation of Northern Groups, have stormed streets in Katsina to protest the level of insecurity and the renewed killings in the state.

Daily Trust learnt that the youths who started the protest during the morning hours of Tuesday marched from Muhammed Dikko Central Mosque to the state Government House.

The youths, holding different banners urge the state and the Federal Government to take urgent actions in tackling the surging killings in the state and other parts of Northern Nigeria.

Detail later…

