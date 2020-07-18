Kidnapped wife of late Edo speaker, children regain freedom

- Gunmen kidnap wife, son of former Edo speaker hours after his death
Daily Trust reports that Garuba, a two-time member of Edo Assembly died Saturday morning at an Abuja hospital.
His wife, and children and driver who were travelling from Abuja to Auchi were abducted at Irepeni axis of Lokoja- Okene highway.
The gunmen however left behind the deceased lawmaker’s aged mother because of her frailty.
The Kogi state Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Ede, said he got information of a kidnap incident around Okene, but could not confirm the exact situation.
“Yes, I heard of a kidnap incident around Okene and, I have sent my policemen to the area to ascertain the correct position of things. I do not know what exactly happened, so I cannot confirm what I don’t know. My men have gone their already,” the CP explained.