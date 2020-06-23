Kaduna evacuates 35,000 Almajirai, receives over 1,000 – Commissioner

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kaduna State Government has evacuated 35,000 Almajirai children to 17 states and some neighbouring countries.

Hajiya Hafsat Baba, Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development in the state, who made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna, said that the state equally received more than 1,000 Almajirai from other states.

She explained that the measure was part of the state government’s efforts toward ensuring that all children received both Quranic and western education under the care of their parents.

She said that with the support of the UNICEF, the ministry was documenting, counseling, and providing basic healthcare to the Almajirai evacuated from other states.

“This is crucial because apart from COVID-19, some of the Almajiri had skin diseases and other ailments that need to be treated before reuniting them with their families.

“Although, enrolling the children into school is the responsibility of the ministry of education, the ministry of human services is currently assessing the state of Tsangaya schools across the state.

“We want to determine their proximity and suitability for enrolling some of the Almajirai living close to such schools where they will acquire both Quranic and western education,” she said.

The commissioner said that the government would continue to take delivery of every almajiri indigenous to the state and would continue to engage Islamic teachers as part of community engagement.

She added the ministry would equally continue engaging traditional leaders and relevant stakeholders in communities for them to understand that the children need to be taken care of by their parents. (NAN)

