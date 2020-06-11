Katsina bans street begging, orders closure of Islamiyya, Almajiri schools

ADVERTISEMENT

Katsina state government has banned street begging across the state just as Islamiyya and Almajiri schools are to remain closed.

The secretary to the State Government, Dr Mustapha Inuwa in a statement issued on Thursday said these decisions were reached after a review in a meeting involving the Government, Security Chiefs, Islamic religious leaders, Ulamas, members of the State COVID-19 Emergency and Response Committee and other stakeholders, held at General Muhammadu Buhari House.

He said, anybody found begging in the street will be arrested and his tutor or parent will face full wrath of the law.

According to him, government has noted with concern step taken by some proprietors of Islamiyya and local Qur’anic schools to reopen their schools following the relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown order in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

While the order for the closure of the schools is still in force, the governor has directed security agents to arrest and bring to book defaulters.

The general public are also reminded to continue observing the health and security protocols such as wearing of face mask, maintaining of social distancing, regular washing of hands with soap and use of sanitizer.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App