Sanusi gets another appointment from El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai, has appointed the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, as the Chancellor of the Kaduna State University (KASU).

This is the second appointment for Sanusi from the kaduna State governor within 24 hours. He was earlier appointed the Vice-Chairman of Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA) on Tuesday.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor (Media & Communication), Muyiwa Adekeye, said that the deposed emir Sanusi II has consented to serve as Chancellor of KASU and as Vice-Chairman of the board of KADIPA.

It stated that: “The Kaduna State Government has named His Highness, Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Chancellor of the Kaduna State University (KASU). He succeeds the pioneer Chancellor, His Highness, Malam Tagwai Sambo, the Chief of Moro’a, who was appointed to the role in 2005.”

The statement noted that Governor El-Rufai had no doubt that as Chancellor, the deposed emir would provide symbolic and substantive leadership in raising the profile of KASU as an emerging centre of learning on the national and global level.

“On behalf of the government and people of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai is delighted to appoint His Highness, Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Chancellor of the Kaduna State University. In public life, His Highness has demonstrated a strong commitment to education,” the statement reads in part.

It said the appointment came at an exciting moment for KASU which is transiting to a multi-campus structure with presence across the state, adding that Governor El-Rufai had conveyed the profound appreciation of the government to HH Malam Tagwai Sambo for the long years of distinguished service to KASU and the state.

“The Kaduna State Government is grateful that HH Muhammadu Sanusi II continues to support and assist the realisation of the governance objectives of the Kaduna State Government,” it stated.

Sanusi was dethroned as Emir of Kano and banished to Nasarawa State last Monday by the Kano State Government.

His lawyers are challenging his dethronement in court.

