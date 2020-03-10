El-Rufai offers appointment to dethroned Emir Sanusi II

ADVERTISEMENT

A day after Muhammadu Sanusi II was dethroned as the Emir of Kano, Governor Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna state has appointed him into the board of the Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA) to serve as the Vice Chairman.

A statement from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, stated that the state hopes to benefit from the profile, experience, intellect and networks of the deposed Emir who before his ascention to the throne had built a solid reputation in global financial circles.

The statement which was forwarded to Journalists on Tuesday night stated that; “the appointment is part of the reconstitution of the board of KADIPA, which is statutorily chaired by the Deputy Governor, and has as internal members other senior officials of the Kaduna State Government.”

It quoted Governor Nasiru El-Rufai as saying Kaduna State was honoured to be able to call on the services of a man of Sanusi’s calibre to drive its development.

It said the agency which was established in 2015 has led the investment drive of the state and anchored implementation of the Ease of Doing Business Charter that earned Kaduna State recognition as the Number one place for doing business in Nigeria.

“The Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr Hadiza Balarabe will chair the board while His Highness Muhammadu Sanusi II will be Vice-Chairman.

“Other members of the board include Malam Balarabe Abbas Lawal, the Secretary to the State Government; Mr Jimi Lawal, Senior Adviser and Counsellor and Aisha Dikko, the Attorney General of Kaduna State,” the statement reads.

Daily Trust reports that the KADIPA board also includes the Head of Service, Hajiya Bariatu Yusuf Mohammed; Commissioner of Business, Innovation and Technology, Idris Nyam; Commissioner of Housing and Urban Development, Fausat Ibikunle and Commissioner, Planning and Budget Commission, Thomas Gyang.

Others board members are the Director-General of Kaduna Geographic Information System (KADGIS), Altine Jibrin; Muhammad Hafiz Bayero, the Managing Director of Kaduna Market Development and Management Company; Farida Dankaka, KACCIMA and Umma Aboki, the Executive Secretary of KADIPA.

The statement disclosed that the government carefully chose the external members of the board to further reinforce the investment credentials of the state, adding that the governor was confident that the new board, which contains the most senior officers of the state will further propel KADIPA to greater success in attracting investments to the state.

