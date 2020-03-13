Breaking News
Just In: Sanusi arrives Lagos Airport
  1. Home
  2. Online Special
  3. Just In: Sanusi arrives Lagos Airport
ADVERTISEMENT

Just In: Sanusi arrives Lagos Airport

By Abdullateef Aliyu, Lagos Published Date
Sanusi arrives Lagos Airport. Photo: Abdullateef Aliyu, Lagos

The dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II has arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

He has departed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja (NAIA) around 10:30 p.m aboard a private jet belonging to Quits Aviation.

He landed at the Quits Aviation private terminal at the airport.

He was received by his wives, children and some friends.

SEE ALSO: Sanusi arrives Abuja Airport, relatives, Dambazau welcome him + VIDEO

He arrived with a private aircraft with registration number N5500JF. He left the Quits Aviation Terminal at 12:17 am in a convoy of over 10 vehicles.

When approached for interview, he simply said, “No comment.”

Sanusi at Lagos Airport. Photo: Abdullateef Aliyu, Lagos

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.