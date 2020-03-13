Breaking News
Sanusi arrives Abuja Airport, relatives, Dambazau welcome him
  1. Home
  2. City News
  3. Sanusi arrives Abuja Airport, relatives, Dambazau welcome him
ADVERTISEMENT

Sanusi arrives Abuja Airport, relatives, Dambazau welcome him

By Nathaniel Bivan Published Date
Sanusi arrives chartered wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport

Dethroned Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II have arrived the chartered wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

Dozens of his relatives were there to await his arrival.

A close relative, Shamsudeen Zubairu Usman told Daily Trust the family is happy about the court’s ruling and some of Sanusi’s family are already in Lagos. “This shows that the court’s still work,” he said.

Even before 7pm, well-wishers were already hanging around the airport’s terminal.

A former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau had arrived a few minutes past nine in a convoy to await Sanusi’s arrival.

Sanusi was banished to Awe LGA in Nasarawa state by Kano State Government.

 

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.