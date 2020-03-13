Sanusi arrives Abuja Airport, relatives, Dambazau welcome him

ADVERTISEMENT

Dethroned Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II have arrived the chartered wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

Dozens of his relatives were there to await his arrival.

A close relative, Shamsudeen Zubairu Usman told Daily Trust the family is happy about the court’s ruling and some of Sanusi’s family are already in Lagos. “This shows that the court’s still work,” he said.

Even before 7pm, well-wishers were already hanging around the airport’s terminal.

A former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau had arrived a few minutes past nine in a convoy to await Sanusi’s arrival.

Sanusi was banished to Awe LGA in Nasarawa state by Kano State Government.

