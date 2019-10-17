JUST IN: Head teacher, two others abducted in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

The Head Teacher of Dangamji Primary School, in Birnin Gwari Local Government of Kaduna State, AbdulHafiz Abdullahi, and two others have been abducted.

They were abducted at Doka filing station, few kilometers from the local government headquarters.

Two other persons were shot and seriously wounded.

Our correspondent learnt from residents that the Birnin Gwari axis, which had serious security challenges, is facing a resurgence of banditry since the last three weeks.

One of the drivers plying the route told our correspondent that armed men shot at vehicles going to Birmin Gwari on Monday around 12: 00 noon, saying he escaped narrowly.

“Before we got there, another vehicle had been stopped and some of the passengers abducted. But in our own case, we did not stop,” he said.

Chairman, Birnin-Gwari Vanguards for Security and Good Governance, Ibrahim Abubakar Nagwari, disclosed the Wednesday attack to newsmen in Kaduna.

He said, in the last three weeks, armed bandits have launched attacks on civilians and motorists across the length and breath of Birnin-Gwari area.

He said, on a daily basis, the armed bandits carry their nefarious act along Birnin Gwari-Kaduna highway in broad day light.

The strategic Birnin-Gwari-Funtua road has been deserted, while the entire Eastern part of Birnin-Gwari neighboring Zamfara and Katsina States is now surrounded by armed bandits.

According to him: “Earlier on Wednesday morning around 8.30am, heavily armed bandits, opened fire on vehicles around Polwaya and abducted a bread vendor, about Ten kilometers from Birnin Gwari.

He said the armed bandits attacked on Wednesday, near Gayam village, wounded three vigilante and abduct people from vehicles.

“The notorious Unguwar Yako, Kwanan Mahaukaciya and indeed entire Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna highway has been overtaken by bandits, terrorising and abducting innocent people especially women and Children.

“It is apparent to state categorically, that Birnin-Gwari is once again under siege by bandits and the handful security personnel and state officials are paying lip service to the our plight of general insecurity of lives and property,”he said.

