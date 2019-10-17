Identity of abducted persons in Birnin Gwari not known yet – Police

ADVERTISEMENT

There are fears in Birnin Gwari that the Head Teacher of Dangamji, Primary School, in Birnin Gwari Local Government of Kaduna State, AbdulHafiz Abdullahi may have been abducted.

However, the Police in Kaduna said the identity of the man abducted at a fuel station at Doka village near Birnin Gwari, Wednesday, was yet to be ascertained.

Kaduna Police Command spokesman, DSP Yakubu Sabo, said gunmen attacked the fuel station at Doka around 11: 30 am on Wednesday and started shooting, killing one man identified as Bashir Tanimu while another, identified as Babangida, was wounded.

Our correspondent had learnt from residents that Abdullahi was abducted by the unidentified gunmen, an information the Police have debunked.

The police are appealing to the public to be sure before going running with reports that have security implication.

Sabo said the force was committed to ensuring a crime free state which can only be achieved with the cooperation of the people.

