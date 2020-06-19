‘Invictus Obi’ faces 20 yrs in US jail after pleading guilty to $11m fraud

ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrated Nigerian enterpreneur Obinwanne Okeke, who is also a Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 honoree popularly known as Invictus Obi is facing 20-years in jail after pleading guilty to $11 million computer-based fraud between 2015 and 2019.

Okeke was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) at Dulles International Airport while leaving the US over $11 million internet fraud in 2019.

He appeared before a court in the eastern district of Virginia, admitting that he was involved in computer-based fraud between 2015 and 2019.

Robert J. Krask, the judge, accepted his plea.

“Obinwanne Okeke, 32, and other conspirators engaged in a conspiracy from approximately 2015 to 2019 to conduct various computer-based frauds.

“The conspirators obtained and compiled the credentials of hundreds of victims, including victims in the Eastern District of Virginia and elsewhere.”

“As part of the scheme, Okeke and others engaged in an email compromise scheme targeting Unatrac Holding Limited, the export sales office for Caterpillar heavy industrial and farm equipment.

“In April 2018, a Unatrac executive fell prey to a phishing email that allowed conspirators to capture login credentials.”

“The conspirators sent fraudulent wire transfer requests and attached fake invoices.

“Okeke participated in the effort to victimize Unatrac through fraudulent wire transfers totaling nearly $11 million, which funds were transferred overseas.”

“Okeke pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Okeke faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison when sentenced on October 22.”

G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, and Martin Culbreth, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Norfolk Field Office, made the announcement after Robert J. Krask accepted the plea.

