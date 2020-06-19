Don’t judge all Nigerians by Hushpuppi’s case – Abike Dabiri

  1. Home
By Khadijat Kuburat Lawal 
Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Diaspora Commission
Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the chairman of the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission, says not all Nigerians succeeding abroad are engaged in fraudulent activities.

Dabiri-Erewa revealed this on her verified Twitter handle (@abikedabiri) while reacting to a fraudulent claim labelled against Ramoni Igbalode aka Hushpuppi by the United State’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

“Allegations against Ramoni Igbalode a.k.a Hushpuppi running into millions in fraud.

“I stress again, not a yardstick to judge NIGERIANS excelling abroad.

“One bad apple should indeed not spoil the whole bunch”, she tweeted.

Also reacting, NIDCOM, the agency headed by Dabiri-Erewa, wrote on its Twitter handle (@nidcom_gov): “We await @officialEFCC’s further and thorough investigation as well as further updates on the case.

“We advise and urge Nigerians abroad to be law-abiding citizens, be good ambassadors and not tarnish the image of the country.”

Hushpuppi has a case to answer with EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it was working with the FBI to trace the victims of the suspect, adding that “Ray Hushpuppi Has A Case To Answer With EFCC.”

“The Commission is familiar with grisly details of his money laundering transactions, involving many high-profile cybercriminals facing trial in Nigeria.

“The Commission is engaging with the FBI in tracing victims of his fraudulent transactions and other fraudsters having direct involvement with him.

“Local cybercriminals with money laundering networks with him, are also being investigated,” the anti-graft agency said.

It can be recalled that Hushpuppi was arrested on Wednesday, June 10, in the United Arab Emirates in connection with a $35m ventilator scam.

