International curriculum schools can run 3rd term online — FG

The Federal Government has said that private schools that run International Curriculum are free to conduct their third term examinations online.

The Minister of State for Education, Mr. Chukwumeka Nwajiuba said this in Abuja while fielding questions from journalists at the daily joint national briefing of the Presidential Task force on COVID-19.

The Minister said: “Schools that operate or run a foreign program in Nigerian and whether they can test for their own third term exams, truly they should and they can.”

He explained that there are private schools licensed to run foreign curriculum essentially for the children of expatriates and diplomats and that the approved curricula are targeted at satisfying the ability of such children to be able to re-join the school system of their home countries at the time of need.

“If such schools are able to host online classes for the curriculum they operate and they choose to use the period to cover their syllabus, it is permitted. We have not said people should stop learning,” the minister added.

The government has also listed six conditions that must be met before it will allow schools to re-open for academic activities.

The government, through its ministry of Education had on March 19 ordered the closure of all tertiary institutions, secondary and primary schools nationwide following the outbreak of coronavirus.

Announcing the conditions in Abuja, Nwajiuba, said “All Institutions must have (1) Hand-washing facilities, (2) Body temperature checks (3) Body disinfectants at all entering points to their major facilities including the gates, hostels, classes, offices, etc. (4) The whole premises of each institution must be decontaminated and (5) All efforts must be geared toward maintenance of the highest level of hygiene (6) Ensure Social and Physical Distancing in class sizes and meeting spaces.”

The minister, however, warned against reopening of schools without the Federal Government’s authorisation.

