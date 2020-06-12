COVID-19: PTF, education ministry to work out school resumption plan

ADVERTISEMENT

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has disclosed that it will in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and other stakeholders work out a school resumption plan for the country.

The National Coordinator of the PTF, Dr. Sani Aliyu disclosed this at a public hearing held by the House of Representatives Adhoc Committee on COVID-19 on Thursday.

He said the delay in schools’ reopening was part of measures to protect vulnerable Nigerians from the pandemic.

The coordinator said they want to work out a plan that may allow students who are to write examinations to be allowed so that the next academic session would not be disrupted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

Aliyu also said that the decision to restrict gathering in churches and mosque was informed by the fact that most of those who patronise these places of worship are those within the vulnerable Nigerians who may have an underlying illness.

In his remarks, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the PTF, Boss Mustapha, advised Nigerians to continue observing all precautionary measures.

He warned them not to lower their guards in the fight against the pandemic saying that Nigeria has not reached the peak of confirmed cases.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App