COVID-19: Before reopening our schools

Since the first recorded case of COVID-19 in February, 2020, learning institutions in Nigeria were forced to an immediate shutdown, probably as a result of the education sector’s inability to observe some of the precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Since the virus is still very much active, reopening the schools at this time is tantamount to risking the lives of the future of our dear nation.

Opening the schools at this time may pave way for a second wave of the virus. South Korea which gave schools the go ahead to reopen was forced to shut them few days after due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Although online learning may not be our way as our 21st Century students are inclined to 20th Century teachers using the 19th Century curriculum in an 18th Century class setting, it can still be used to salvage the situation we are in. Use of the mainstream and social media should be adequately and continuously harnessed for learning at all levels.

Shotonwa Waheed – shotonwa.waheed@gmail.com

