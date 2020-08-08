Insecurity: Police disrupt protest by southern Kaduna youths

ADVERTISEMENT

Police have disrupted a protest by some youths under the auspices of Concerned Southern Kaduna who were calling for an end to killings in the area.

Daily Trust gathered that the protesters were to converge at NNPC Junction in Kaduna on Saturday Morning around 8 am when the heavily armed policemen arrived the scene and ordered them to leave.

The Police Public Relation Officer in Kaduna State, ASP Mohammed Jalige, told Daily Trust that they were not informed by the conveners of the protest.

“We were not informed of any protest.

“We only conducted a show of force today (Saturday) and we dispersed the unlawful gathering.

“The area is calm now and there was no any problem,” he said.

It was also gathered that their was no confrontation from both sides despite the fact that three protesters were initially arrested but later released on the spot.

Our correspondent observed that the youths, both male and females, wore black T-shirts as a symbol of mourning.

Limis Alpha, one of the Conveners of the protests, told Daily Trust that the protest was peaceful and it was planned to show the pains of Southern Kaduna people.

“We were not given the opportunity to do the protest because before we converged at the vicinity, over 15 -20 hillux of policemen heavily armed arrived.

“We only want peace in our land; that is what we want.

“We thank God everything went well.

“The police understood us and we understood them too,” he said.

He said the concept of the protest was simply to hold placards without delivering any form of speeches because they believed that silence is also a message.

‎Southern Kaduna has been facing attacks by unidentified gunmen in the area which have led to the killings of many innocent villagers in the area.

