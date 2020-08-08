Southern Kaduna attacks: Makarfi urges residents to eschew violence

ADVERTISEMENT

A former governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, has called on the people of southern Kaduna to eschew violence and embrace dialogue.

Makarfi in a statement issued by his spokesman, Muktar Zubairu, on Friday, lamented the resurgence of violence in the area.

He said he believed that resort to violence as an expression of grievance complicates rather than solves problems.

“It is his conviction that constructive communication between and among people and communities is the surest recipe to mutual respect and understanding, without which there can be no development.

“In respect of local issues, he appeals to all to eschew violence and embrace dialogue as a means to a sustainable resolution to whatever problem, however knotty,” he said.

He also urged the people to cooperate with the government as it grapples with this and other challenges.

Senator Makarfi also urged the government at both federal and state levels to ensure that the security agencies are adequately mobilised to properly secure the area, given the suspected infiltration from outside.

He advised the authorities, particularly at the state level, to intensify efforts at finding a lasting solution to the problem through the constructive engagement of all stakeholders such as traditional, religious, community and political leaders.

Makarfi conveyed condolences to the families of those who died as well as the government and people of Kaduna State.

