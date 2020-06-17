Insecurity: NSA, IGP, DSS boss storm Katsina

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Security Adviser, Babagana Mangunu on Wednesday, led top security officers to Katsina, a day after a protest rocked the state capital over rising spate of insecurity.

The protesters demanded the resignation of President Mohammadu Buhari and the state governor, Aminu Masari for their inability to tackle the lingering crisis that had led to loss of many lives and property.

Among those in the company of the NSA are; the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi; the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; top police officers amongst others.

Immediately upon arriving the Umaru Musa Yar’adua International airport, the delegation moved to the government house where the State Governor, Aminu Masari and other top government officials went into closed door meeting.

Meanwhile, Daily Trust reports that police have detained Nastura Ashir Sharif, leader of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), for organising peaceful protest in Katsina.

A statement by the CNG on it’s Facebook page said he was arrested and moved to Abuja shortly after the protests on Tuesday.

He was taken to Abuja by the state commissioner of police.

