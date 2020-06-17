Police arrest coalition leader for organising Katsina protest

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Police have reportedly detained Nastura Ashir Sharif, leader of the Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, for organising peaceful protest in Katsina on Tuesday.

A statement by the CNG on its Facebook page said he was arrested and moved to Abuja shortly after the peaceful protests in Katsina.

“Nastura Ashir Sharif, chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), is currently being detained at the Nigeria Police Force HQ, Abuja.

“He is against killing of helpless citizens by bandits”, the post reads.

A member of the Coalition, who spoke to our correspondent, said he was taken from Katsina to Abuja by the state commissioner of police.

“The commissioner of police told him that the Inspector General wanted to see him in Abuja and they went together.

“After reaching Abuja they detained him in their headquarters”, he said.

The Coalition had earlier said in an interview, that the protest is the only language the government can listen to for proper action against the killings in the North.

Thousands of youths had on Tuesday in Katsina took part in a peaceful protest asking President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Aminu Bello Masari to resign.

They expressed reservations over rising insecurity across the state, the North West and Nigeria at large.

The youths, under the auspices of CNG, said that the federal government and the North West state governors had failed to tackle the spate of killings by bandits in the region.

Similar protest was launched in Niger State where the protesters called for action by the federal government to stem the rising insecurity.

