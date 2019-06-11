Inauguration: Okorocha arrives NASS, denies accreditation

ADVERTISEMENT

Immediate past governor of Imo State Rochas Okorocha has arrived National Assembly premises at 7:40.am ahead the inauguration.

Okorocha who was declared winner of the Imo West Senatorial District was not issued certificate of return by INEC.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: NASS leadership: PDP endorses Ali Ndume, Umar Bago

However, a federal high court in Abuja last week ordered that Okorocha be given his return certificate.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was gathered that Okorocha was not accredited by the National Assembly management to attend the inauguration.

It was not clear if INEC has complied with the directive.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App