  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. Inauguration: Okorocha arrives NASS, denies accreditation
ADVERTISEMENT

Inauguration: Okorocha arrives NASS, denies accreditation

By Musa Abdullahi Krishi Published Date
Rochas Okorocha

Immediate past governor of Imo State Rochas Okorocha has arrived National Assembly premises at 7:40.am ahead the inauguration.

Okorocha who was declared winner of the Imo West Senatorial District was not issued certificate of return by INEC.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: NASS leadership: PDP endorses Ali Ndume, Umar Bago

However, a federal high court in Abuja last week ordered that Okorocha be given his return certificate.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was gathered that Okorocha was not accredited by the National Assembly management to attend the inauguration.

It was not clear if INEC has complied with the directive.

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.