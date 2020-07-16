‘Igbo leaders should do away with opposition politics’

ADVERTISEMENT

A business mogul, Chief Sam Ezediaro, yesterday, advised leaders of the South East to do away with opposition politics and flow with the centre to actualise their age-long ambition.

Chief Ezediaro, a former Head of Lands, Texas Oil Company Nigeria Limited, said aligning with aggrieved leaders of other geopolitical zones to discredit the presidency was counter-productive.

He said, “There is no future for the South East in the opposition. Igbo leaders should shun divisive tendencies and secessionist rhetoric. They should form strong alliances across the region with focus on building a corporate nation that is founded on love, tolerance and the rule of law.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App