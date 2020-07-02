Hushpuppi, Woodberry extradited to the U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected internet fraudsters, Ramon Igbalode Abbas (a.k.a Hushpuppi) and Olalekan Jacon Ponle (a.k.a Mr Woodberry) have been extradited to the United States.

The Dubai Police confirmed their extradition on its official page.

“#News | FBI thanks Dubai Police for arresting and extraditing “Hushpuppi” and “Woodberry”

FBI’s Director, Christopher Wray, praised the exceptional efforts exerted by the United Arab Emirate, represented by the Dubai Police General HQ, in combating transnational organised cybercrime, including the recent arrest of Hushpuppi and Woodberry who were taken down in operation “Fox Hunt 2”.

Mr Wray also extended his appreciations to Dubai Police for their cooperation in extraditing the wanted criminals, who committed money-laundering and multiple cybercrimes, against the United States.

The duo were arrested in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, over high-level fraud, money-laundering and cyber-crimes.

