How to get rid of stretch marks

A stretch mark is a type of scar that develops when the skin stretches or shrinks quickly.

The abrupt change causes the collagen and elastin, which supports the skin, to rupture.

The lightened lines are an outcome of skin expansion and contraction, meaning skin stretch.

Though it is a common condition in weight fluctuation and pregnancy, it can also be caused due to genetic factors, stress, weight loss or gain, growth spurt that happen in puberty, weight training due to rapid muscle growth and more.

Stretch marks usually appear and are more prominent on the abdomen, butts, thighs, forearms, waist and around the mammary glands.

When these Tiger like stripes first appear, they tend to be red, purple, pink, reddish-brown, or dark brown, depending on your skin color.

Like any scar, stretch marks are permanent, but treatment may make them less noticeable.

It’s important to understand that no single treatment works for everyone and many products don’t seem to work at all.

If you are fed up of the unsightly scars and are looking for a solution, our simple home remedies will help get rid of those lines.

Sugar scrub

Sugar is an excellent ingredient for homoeopathic microdermabrasion.

Since microdermabrasion is one of the most effective and dermatologist approved methods to lighten the stretch marks, a homemade sugar scrub can be employed to deal with those lightened lines at home.

Mix one teaspoon of sugar with a few drops of Vitamin E oil or any other essential oil to make a paste, add to the affected area in a circular motion, allow to stay for 30 minutes to an hour before rinsing.

Exfoliating the affected areas help to regulate the blood flow in the area and also speed up the healing capacity of the skin.

Coconut oil and aloe vera

Both coconut oil and aloe vera gel are natural moisturizers that help keep the skin hydrated.

While coconut oil has healing properties, aloe vera helps in restoring skin tissues back to health.

Mix two tablespoons of virgin coconut oil and freshly extracted aloe vera sap together in a bowl, apply a small amount of the mixture on the stretch marks daily for best results.

Potato juice

This is also an effective remedy to help get rid of stretch marks.

Potatoes are rich in starch and are full of other skin lightening enzymes that help to lighten scars

and blemishes found on the skin.

Potatoes also contain catecholase, which is a bleaching agent that helps heal scars and makes the skin look brighter.

Grate a potato and extract juice by squeezing it.

Mix the juice with the grated pulp and apply the pack over the stretch marks.

Allow to dry for 30 minutes and wash off with cold water.

Regular application of potato juice will reduce the visibility of stretch marks and give you spotless, healthy looking skin.

