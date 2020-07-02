How to prevent your Jewelry from tarnishing

ADVERTISEMENT

Tarnish is a thin layer of corrosion that affects copper, brass, silver, aluminium, and magnesium to name a few.

This happens as the outermost layer of these metals undergo a chemical reaction.

As part of a natural chemical reaction it can’t be avoided, but there are ways to help prevent the process or to revitalise your Jewelry if they become affected.

When Jewelry gets tarnished, they look dull, grey or with a black coating.

The following simple tips can help prevent your Jewelry from being tarnished

Keep your Jewelry dry by avoiding contact with cream, water, perfume and sweat.

If your Jewelry does get wet, dry it thoroughly before storing.

When Jewelry are not being used, it is advised that they are stored separately in an airtight container to avoid tangling.

To prevent your necklace from tangling during storage, you can use a straw.

All you need to do is open the lock of the chain, put one end into the straw, leave the other end outside then lock back.

Try applying a thin layer of clear nail polish on any part of the Jewelry that comes into contact with your skin.

To avoid moisture from tarnishing your Jewelry while storing, you can add a piece of chalk to your Jewelry box

