How to apply for Lagos teaching job

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) says it’s recruiting 1,000 Secondary School Teachers into the State Post Primary Teaching Service, to upgrade the state’s educational standard to international standards, as promised by the state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Job Title: Secondary School Classroom Teachers, Grade Level 08

ADVERTISEMENT

Subjects: Commerce, Basic Science, Biology, Business Studies, Chemistry, Christian Religious Studies, Civic Education, Computer Studies, Economics, English, Guidance and Counselling, History, Islamic Religious Studies, Mathematics, Physics, Yoruba.

Academic Requirements: Applicants should possess any of the following academic qualifications:

(a). Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) and a First Degree

(b). Bachelor of Education (B.Ed/B.Sc Ed/B.A Ed) in Arts, Sciences, Social Sciences, Technology, Home Economics and other courses relevant to the above listed subjects.

(c). Bachelor of Arts (B.A), Bachelor of Science (B.Sc), Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) and a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (PGDE)

(d). Higher National Diploma (HND) and Technical Teachers Certificate (TTC)/Post Graduate Diploma in Education (PGDE)

How to Apply:

Once you can confirm that you meet the above requirements, you’re good to go. All interested and qualified Nigerians who reside in Lagos are encouraged to apply. Just visit the TESCOM recruitment Portal via: www.tescomjobs.lagosstate.gov.ng for further detail of application procedures.

Ensure you read ALL instructions carefully before starting the application process and ensure you fill in your correct and accurate information, so you can stand a chance of being shortlisted for interview.

Steps to Apply:

Fill all required forms (Register or Login).

Check for Job Openings on the portal

Choose your Subject of Choice.

Click Apply Button.

Button. Print Confirmation Slip.

NOTE: You can only apply once.

Application Deadline: Wednesday, 20th of November 2019

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App