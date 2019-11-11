Lagos to employ 1,000 teachers for Secondary Schools

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Government has announced plans to employ a total of 1,000 teachers into public secondary schools across the state.

This was disclosed by the Chairman, Lagos State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Mrs Olabisi Ariyo, in a statement made available to newsmen.

According to her, the move shows the commitment of the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, “to ensure that the standard of secondary school education in the state is in tandem with the 21st century global educational standards.

She urged all Nigerians who reside in Lagos to visit the TESCOM recruitment Portal: tescomjobs.lagosstate.gov.ng for full detail of application procedures and apply online within one week.

“The portal will be accessible from Wednesday 13th to Wednesday 20th of November 2019,” she stated.

