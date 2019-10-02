‘How Maina’s 20-yr-old son pulled a pistol against DSS, EFCC agents’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of State Services, DSS, on Wednesday alleged that Faisal Abdulrasheed Maina, the 20-year-old son of former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, PRTT, Abdulrasheed Maina, pulled a pistol against the security agents involved in the operation to arrest his father.

A statement from DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya added that Faisal was disarmed and arrested alongside his father.

He said “the lad even pulled a pistol against the security agents involved in the operation.”

“He was, however, disarmed and arrested. He is a final year student at the Canadian University of Dubai where he is studying Telecoms Engineering,” he added.

He added that the arrest which was effected at the Pennsylvania Avenue Hotel, Utako, Abuja followed a request by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to the Service to assist in apprehending the suspect.

He said the items recovered from the suspects include a pistol with live ammunition, a bullet proof Range Rover SUV, a BMW Saloon car, foreign currencies, a phantom 7 drone and sensitive documents.

He said the suspects and the recovered items will be handed over to the EFCC for further investigations and appropriate necessary actions.

Afunanya said it is instructive to note that the operation is as a result of a renewed inter-agency collaboration among security and law enforcement agencies.

He said the Service has always subscribed to such collaboration believed to be important in national security management and therefore, hopes to sustain the initiative in mitigating the current threats against public safety and national critical assets.

