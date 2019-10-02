DSS confirm arrest of Abdulraheed Maina, to hand him over to EFCC

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Wednesday confirmed that it’s operatives in a combined operation, on 30th September, 2019, arrested Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT).

A statement from DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya said the arrest which was effected at the Pennsylvania Avenue Hotel, Utako, Abuja followed a request by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to the Service to assist in apprehending the suspect.

He said Maina was arrested in company of his 20-year old son, Faisal Abdulrasheed Maina, who unsuccessfully tried to resist the arrest.

He said “the lad even pulled a pistol against the security agents involved in the operation.”

“He was, however, disarmed and arrested. He is a final year student at the Canadian University of Dubai where he is studying Telecoms Engineering,” he added.

He said the items recovered from the suspects include a pistol with live ammunition, a bullet proof Range Rover SUV, a BMW Saloon car, foreign currencies, a phantom 7 drone and sensitive documents.

He said the suspects and the recovered items will be handed over to the EFCC for further investigations and appropriate necessary actions.

Afunanya said it is instructive to note that the operation is as a result of a renewed inter-agency collaboration among security and law enforcement agencies.

He said the Service has always subscribed to such collaboration believed to be important in national security management and therefore, hopes to sustain the initiative in mitigating the current threats against public safety and national critical assets.

