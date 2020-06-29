How Ajimobi convinced me to fully join politics – Dare

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has revealed that the late Oyo State Governor, Sen Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi, was responsible for his full foray into being an active player in Nigerian politics.

In a tribute to honour the late governor, who has since been buried, Dare said Ajimobi was one of his principal mentors who encouraged him to use his intellect while expanding his knowledge for the growth of Oyo State.

“The contours of this big brother relationship started about six years ago.

“But it formed fully that night in Abuja when he stole me away from Asiwaju for a meeting I shall never forget.

“Though late at night, Senator Ajimobi spoke to me about the intricacies, demands and nuances of politics.

“He also gave me sage advice about life, living and human relationships in general.

“His was an active and engaging mind.

“Our conversation spilled past midnight, lasting to 2am.

“He challenged me that night to have the confidence to step fully into the politics of our beloved state, Oyo.

“He saw my reluctance but, in his characteristic manner, he marshaled his points convincingly.

“He told me, having seen me working under the tutelage of Asiwaju and the soundness of my suggestions when sought on statecraft, I could greatly contribute to Oyo,” he said.

