Gunmen kidnap 4 NSCDC officers, 5 others in Abuja

Gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers have abducted four officers of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) at Pegi community, a resettlement area in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. Five civilians were also abducted by the gunmen who stormed the area on Monday night.

Among the four kidnapped NSCDC officers, only one of them, Ayeni Oluwatosin, was identified as at the time of filing this report.

A resident of the community, Mr. Isaac Musa, said the incident happened around 8:15 pm yesterday, some few meters away from Pegni village.

He said the gunmen who wore army camouflage in their large numbers carrying sophisticated weapons emerged from the bush, opened fire on some vehicles coming to Pegni village.

He said the gunmen whisked away four NSCDC officers and five civilians who were returning from Abuja city center to Pegni village after close of work.

According to him, two NSCDC officers and five civilians sustained bullet wounds when the gunmen opened fire on their vehicles.

Also commenting, the former chairman of Pegni Community Development Association (PECDA) Mr. Oriola Wasiu, said the gunmen opened fire on a Toyota Corolla with registration number ABJ 805 PR, being driving by one of the NSCDC officer.

He said a similar incident happened December last year, in which some civil servants who were returning to the community after close of work were kidnapped by gunmen at the same spot.

“In fact, two naval officers were shot by the gunmen after they succeeded in kidnapping six people who were returning from work to Pegni last year December, ” he said.

He said gunmen and armed robbers as well as motorcycle snatchers always take advantage of the bad road to attack innocent residents of Pegni community especially civil servants who reside in the area.

Wasiu blamed the the attack on the failure of government to fix the road, saying since the FCT administration relocated some residents to Pegi community in 2005, there is no good access road and infrastructure in the community.

The spokesman of the FCT police command, DSP Anjuguri Manza, could not be reached for comment as his phone was not connecting, but a message was went to his phone as at the time of filing this report.

