Governors to meet over insecurity, attack on Zulum

The 14th Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) Teleconference will Wednesday discuss “the rapidly degenerating security situation in the country.”

An invitation sent out to governors by the Director General of the NGF, Mr Asishana Bayo Okauru, said the attack on Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, would be tabled for discussion.

The invitation, which was released on Tuesday by Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, Head, Media and Public Affairs, NGF Secretariat, said it was in line with the security and policing swamp that the country had found itself.

The statement revealed that the state governors will also preview a webinar which comes up on the 11 of August, driven through a partnership of the Nigeria Governors Forum and the Centre for Value in Leadership (CVL) led by Professor Pat Utomi.

One such webinar, which will come under the governors’ searchlight, the statement added, had taken place last month where the Governor of Lagos State Mr Babajide Sanwo- x-rayed “Insecurity and the challenges of Governance and Leadership in the New Normal” as it affects his state.

The flag-off and launch of the distribution of palliatives by the Coalition Against COVID19, CACOVID, (populated by the likes of Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Access Bank along with other well-meaning philanthropists) in the states will also be addressed, as well as the issue of yet to be accessed funds at UBEC.

On education, the governors will review the resumption of schools and its roll-out plan.

Apart from security and education, the permanent items on the Teleconferences since the pandemic, health and the economy, will also make it to the table.

The Governor Ifeanyi Okowa Committee of the NGF, which interfaces with the Presidential Task Force on the Pandemic, will brief the governors on progress so far before the governors discuss the economy.

Under this item, progress on the States’ Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability program SFTAS will be thrashed.

There will also be updates on the restructuring of states’ loans during tomorrow’s meeting which will commence at 2 pm prompt but the virtual platform will be open to join an hour earlier.

