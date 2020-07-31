Army to investigate attack on Zulum’s convoy

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Army is to investigate the Wednesday’s attack on the convoy of Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State by suspected Boko Haram terrorists, Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, disclosed in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Musa said that the governor’s convoy came under terrorists’ fire while visiting Baga town.

He said Zulum had earlier paid a visit to the Commander, 19 Brigade at the Nigerian Army Super Camp Baga where he was briefed about the prevailing security situation in the general area.

According to him, the unfortunate incident occurred shortly after the Governor and his entourage departed the Super Campaign to visit other parts of Baga town.

“The incident forced the governor to abort his planned movement to Baga.

“Although, details of the unfortunate incident are sketchy and under investigation, efforts are ongoing to comb the area where the incident occurred with a view to track down and deal decisively with the attackers.

“An investigation is also in progress to identify the circumstances that led to the attack,” he said.

Musa, however, said the attack was an isolated and most unfortunate incident owing to the fact that normalcy had since been restored to Baga with socio-economic activities picking up. (NAN)

