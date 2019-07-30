FULL LIST of chairmen, vice-chairmen of 69 Senate committees

Chairmen and Vice chairmen of the 69 Senate committees as announced by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan

1. Agriculture – Abdullahi Adamu, Bima Enagi.

2. Airforce – Bala Ibn Na’Allah, Michael Nnachi.

3. Anti-corruption and Financial Crimes – Suleiman Kwari, Aliyu Wamakko.

4. Appropriation – Barau Jibrin, Stella Oduah.

5. Army – Ali Ndume, Abba Moro.

6. Aviation – Dino Melaye, Bala Na’Allah.

7. Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions – Uba Sani, Orji Uzor Kalu.

8. Capital Market – Ibikunle Amosun, Binos Yero

9. Communications – Oluremi Tinubu, Ibrahim Bomai.

10. Corporation and Integration in Africa and NEPAD – Chimaroke Nnamani, Yusuf Yusuf.

11. Culture and Tourism – Rochas Okorocha, Ignatius Longjohn.

12. Customs, Excise and Tarrifs – Francis Alimekhena, Francis Fardausi.

13. Defence – Aliyu Wamakko, Istifanus Gyang.

14. Diaspora and NGOs – Bashiru Ajibola, Ibrahim Oloriegbe.

15. Downstream Petroleum Sector – Sabo Mohammed, Philip Aduda.

16.Drugs and Narcotics – Hezekaiah Dimka, Chimaroke Nnamani.

17. Ecology Climate Change – Mohammad Gusau, Olubunmi Adetunmbi.

18. Education (Basic and Secondary) – Ibrahim Geidam, Akon Eyakenyi

19. Employment, Labour and Productivity – Ben Umajumogwu, Kabiru Barkiya.

20. Environment – Ike Ekweremadu, Ibrahim Hadejia.

21. Establishment and Public Service – Ibrahim Shekarau, Barinadas Mpigi.

22. Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions – Patrick Akinyelure, Ahmed Babba-Kaita.

23. FCT – Abubakar Kyari, Tolu Odebiyi.

24.Federal Character and Intergovernmental Affairs – Danjuma Laah, Yahaya Gumau.

25. FERMA – Gershom Bassey, Kabir Barkiya.

26. Finance – Adeola Olamilekan, Isa Jibrin.

27. Foreign Affairs – Mohammed Bulkachuwa, Ignatius Longjohn.

28. Gas Resources – James Manager, Biobaraku Wangagra.

29. Health (Secondary and Tertiary) – Ibrahim Oloriegbe, Betty Apiafi.

30. Housing – Sam Egwu, Lola Ashiru.

31. ICT and Cybercrime – Yakubu Useni, Abdulfatai Buhari.

32. INEC – Kabiru Gaya, Sahabi Ya’u.

33. Industries – Adebayo Osinowo.

34. Information and National Communication – Danladi Sankara, Aishatu Ahmed.

35. Interior -Kashim Shettima, Diri Douye.

36. Interparliamentary Affairs – Godiya Akwashiki, Abba Moro.

37. Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters – Michael Bamidele, Emmanuel Oker-Jev.

38. Land Transport – Abdulfatai Buhari, Nicholas Tofowomo.

39. Legislative Compliance – Oriolowo Adeyemi, Sabi Abdullahi.

40. Local Content – Teslim Folarin, Sabi Abdullahi.

41. Local and Foreign Debts – Clifford Ordia, Bima Enagi.

42. Marine Transport – Danjuma Goje, Adebayo Osinowo.

43. Media and Public Affairs – Adedayo Adeyeye, Akwashiki Godiya.

44. National Identity and National Population – Sa’idu Alkali, Suleiman Kwari.

45. National Planning – Olubunmi Adetunmbi, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

46. National Security and Intelligence – Abdullahi Gobir, Chukwuka Utazi.

47. Navy – George Sekibo, Elisha Abbo.

48. Niger Delta – Peter Nwabaoshi, Bulus Amos.

49. Petroleum Upstream – Albert Akpan, Ifeanyi Ubah.

50. Police affairs – Dauda Jika, Abubakar Tambuwal.

51. Poverty Alleviation and Social Investment Program – Lawal Gumau, Michael Nnachi.

52. Power -Gabriel Suswam, Enyinnaya Abaribe.

53. Primary Health Care and Communicable Diseases – Chuwkuka Utazi, Sadiq Umar.

54. Privatisation – Theodore Orji, Oriolowo Adeyemi.

55. Public Accounts – Mathew Urghohide, Ibrahim Hassan.

56. Public Procurement – Shuaibu Lau, Lola Ashiru.

57. Rules and business – Sadiq Umar, Yahaya Abdullahi.

58. Science and Technology – Uche Ekwunife, Robert Boroffice.

59. Senate Services – Sani Musa, Lawal Hassan.

60. Solid Minerals, Mine, Steel Development and Metallurgy – Tanko Almakura, Oriolowo Adeyeye.

61. Sports and Social Development – Joseph Garba

62. State and Local Government – Lekan Mustapha, Francis Onyewuchi.

63. Special duties – Yusuf Yusuf, Biobaraku Wangagra.

64. SDGs – Aisha Dahiru, Lekan Mustapha

65. Tertiary Institution and TETFUND – Ahmed Baba Kaita, Sandy Onor.

66. Trade and Investment – Rose Oko

Francis Fadahunsi.

67. Water Resources – Bello Mandiya, Christopher Ekpeyong.

68. Women Affairs and Youth Development – Betty Apiafi, Aishatu Dahiru.

69. Works – Adamu Aliero, Emmanuel Bwacha.

