FULL LIST of chairmen, vice-chairmen of 69 Senate committees

Chairmen and Vice chairmen of the 69 Senate committees as announced by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan
1. Agriculture – Abdullahi Adamu, Bima Enagi.
2. Airforce – Bala Ibn Na’Allah, Michael Nnachi.
3. Anti-corruption and Financial Crimes – Suleiman Kwari, Aliyu Wamakko.
4. Appropriation – Barau Jibrin, Stella Oduah.
5. Army – Ali Ndume, Abba Moro.
6. Aviation – Dino Melaye, Bala Na’Allah.
7. Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions – Uba Sani, Orji Uzor Kalu.
8. Capital Market – Ibikunle Amosun, Binos Yero
9. Communications – Oluremi Tinubu, Ibrahim Bomai.
10. Corporation and Integration in Africa and NEPAD – Chimaroke Nnamani, Yusuf Yusuf.
11. Culture and Tourism – Rochas Okorocha, Ignatius Longjohn.
12. Customs, Excise and Tarrifs – Francis Alimekhena, Francis Fardausi.
13. Defence – Aliyu Wamakko, Istifanus Gyang.
14. Diaspora and NGOs – Bashiru Ajibola, Ibrahim Oloriegbe.
15. Downstream Petroleum Sector – Sabo Mohammed, Philip Aduda.
16.Drugs and Narcotics – Hezekaiah Dimka, Chimaroke Nnamani.
17. Ecology Climate Change – Mohammad Gusau, Olubunmi Adetunmbi.
18. Education (Basic and Secondary) – Ibrahim Geidam, Akon Eyakenyi
19. Employment, Labour and Productivity – Ben Umajumogwu, Kabiru Barkiya.
20. Environment – Ike Ekweremadu, Ibrahim Hadejia.
21. Establishment and Public Service – Ibrahim Shekarau, Barinadas Mpigi.
22. Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions – Patrick Akinyelure, Ahmed Babba-Kaita.
23. FCT – Abubakar Kyari, Tolu Odebiyi.
24.Federal Character and Intergovernmental Affairs – Danjuma Laah, Yahaya Gumau.
25. FERMA – Gershom Bassey, Kabir Barkiya.
26. Finance – Adeola Olamilekan, Isa Jibrin.
27. Foreign Affairs – Mohammed Bulkachuwa, Ignatius Longjohn.
28. Gas Resources – James Manager, Biobaraku Wangagra.
29. Health (Secondary and Tertiary) – Ibrahim Oloriegbe, Betty Apiafi.
30. Housing – Sam Egwu, Lola Ashiru.
31. ICT and Cybercrime – Yakubu Useni, Abdulfatai Buhari.
32. INEC – Kabiru Gaya, Sahabi Ya’u.
33. Industries – Adebayo Osinowo.
34. Information and National Communication – Danladi Sankara, Aishatu Ahmed.
35. Interior -Kashim Shettima, Diri Douye.
36. Interparliamentary Affairs – Godiya Akwashiki, Abba Moro.
37. Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters – Michael Bamidele, Emmanuel Oker-Jev.
38. Land Transport – Abdulfatai Buhari, Nicholas Tofowomo.
39. Legislative Compliance – Oriolowo Adeyemi, Sabi Abdullahi.
40. Local Content – Teslim Folarin, Sabi Abdullahi.
41. Local and Foreign Debts – Clifford Ordia, Bima Enagi.
42. Marine Transport – Danjuma Goje, Adebayo Osinowo.
43. Media and Public Affairs – Adedayo Adeyeye, Akwashiki Godiya.
44. National Identity and National Population – Sa’idu Alkali, Suleiman Kwari.
45. National Planning – Olubunmi Adetunmbi, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.
46. National Security and Intelligence – Abdullahi Gobir, Chukwuka Utazi.
47. Navy – George Sekibo, Elisha Abbo.
48. Niger Delta – Peter Nwabaoshi, Bulus Amos.
49. Petroleum Upstream – Albert Akpan, Ifeanyi Ubah.
50. Police affairs – Dauda Jika, Abubakar Tambuwal.
51. Poverty Alleviation and Social Investment Program – Lawal Gumau, Michael Nnachi.
52. Power -Gabriel Suswam, Enyinnaya Abaribe.
53. Primary Health Care and Communicable Diseases – Chuwkuka Utazi, Sadiq Umar.
54. Privatisation – Theodore Orji, Oriolowo Adeyemi.
55. Public Accounts – Mathew Urghohide, Ibrahim Hassan.
56. Public Procurement – Shuaibu Lau, Lola Ashiru.
57. Rules and business – Sadiq Umar, Yahaya Abdullahi.
58. Science and Technology – Uche Ekwunife, Robert Boroffice.
59. Senate Services – Sani Musa, Lawal Hassan.
60. Solid Minerals, Mine, Steel Development and Metallurgy – Tanko Almakura, Oriolowo Adeyeye.
61. Sports and Social Development – Joseph Garba
62. State and Local Government – Lekan Mustapha, Francis Onyewuchi.
63. Special duties – Yusuf Yusuf, Biobaraku Wangagra.
64. SDGs – Aisha Dahiru, Lekan Mustapha
65. Tertiary Institution and TETFUND – Ahmed Baba Kaita, Sandy Onor.
66. Trade and Investment – Rose Oko
Francis Fadahunsi.
67. Water Resources – Bello Mandiya, Christopher Ekpeyong.
68. Women Affairs and Youth Development – Betty Apiafi, Aishatu Dahiru.
69. Works – Adamu Aliero, Emmanuel Bwacha.
